Israeli PM Netanyahu removes minister Aryeh Deri from cabinet following Supreme Court ruling

In a major shake-up, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday removed a top minister Aryeh Deri who is also the leader of coalition partner from his nascent cabinet after the Supreme Court gave the ruling against the appointment recently. A statement from Netanyahu's office said the Israeli leader fired Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri, who the court decided could not serve as a cabinet minister because of a conviction last year over tax offenses. Netanyahu announced the firing at a meeting of his Cabinet, reported the AP news agency.



The court ruling came as Israel is mired in a dispute over the power of the judiciary.

ALSO READ | Palestinian killed by Israeli civilian at West Bank farm, claims army



"It is with a heavy heart, with great sorrow and with an extremely difficult feeling that I am forced to transfer you from your position as a minister in the government," Netanyahu said to Deri, who was given the interior and health portfolios even though he was convicted for tax evasion last year.

Netanyahu's far-right government wants to weaken the Supreme Court by limiting judicial oversight with the aim of granting more power to the politicians. Critics say the move upends Israel's system of checks and balances and imperils democratic fundamentals.



Deri's sacking is also expected to shake Netanyahu's coalition, a union buoyed by ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties, including Deri's Shas, which is the third largest in the government, said the AP report.

WATCH | Israel: Protests against judicial reforms take place, Benjamin Netanyahu slams protests



Some Shas lawmakers had threatened to bolt the fledgling coalition after the court ruling, it is expected to survive Deri's absence in order to draft legislation that would pave the way for his return to the cabinet.



Netanyahu is now expected to appoint other Shas members to replace Deri, at least temporarily.



Netanyahu's government is considered to be the most right-wing ever in Israel's history.



(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.