Palestinian killed by Israeli civilian at West Bank farm, claims army

A Palestinian was shot dead by an Israeli civilian at a settler farm on Saturday in the occupied West Bank after an attempted stabbing attack, stated the army reporting the latest incident as violence escalated in the region.

The Israeli military stated that a "terrorist was neutralised" in an "attempted stabbing attack" that took place at Sde Efraim farm which lies northwest of Ramallah, as it confirmed that a Palestinian was shot dead by a civilian.

The health ministry of Palestine stated that Tariq Maali, aged 42, was killed "after the occupation (Israel) opened fire on him" near Kafr Nama, the Palestinian village.

With the incident of shooting, the number of Palestinians so far killed in the West Bank reached 18 this month, as per the tally of the news agency AFP which includes civilians and militants.

According to AFP, a Palestinian ambulance was being prevented by the Israeli forces from accessing the site.

Palestinian medic Mahmoud Aidi said that attempts were made by first responders to reach the scene but there was "a strong army presence concentrated on the hill, and we weren't permitted to reach the person killed".

The army said that the man was "already dead at the scene, so there was no medical treatment to be given". The body was taken away by an Israeli ambulance. It stated that no one else suffered injuries in the confrontation.

The farm is called a wildcat settlement or an outpost which the government of Israel does not recognise, as per the Israeli anti-settlement movement Peace Now.

