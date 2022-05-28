Top 10 news: Texas shooting survivors recall horror, Misbah talks about that shot played in T20 final & more

President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that continued arms supplies to Ukraine were "dangerous". In other news, United States intelligence is assessing whether North Korea tested a ballistic missile earlier this week.

Western arms sale to Ukraine risks further destabilisation, warns Putin

The Russian president said there were "risks of further destabilisation of the situation and aggravation of the humanitarian crisis" as he assured the Western leaders Russia wants to allow grain exports from Ukraine.

Meetings in Xinjiang were 'unsupervised', claims UN rights chief

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet after meeting Chinese officials said her meetings in Xinjiang were "unsupervised" by authorities. Bachelet said the visit was "not an investigation" as she added that the virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping was a chance to "listen to each other".

Texas school shooting survivors recall the dreadful 30 minutes

Days after the horrific shooting at an elementary school, several survivors are coming forward to share their painful stories to give an account of how things unfolded that day.

US intelligence assesses 'unusual trajectory' of missile tested by N. Korea

North Korea fired three missiles on Wednesday (May 25). The tests allegedly included one of its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles. In the aftermath, the United States intelligence is assessing whether North Korea tested a ballistic missile with properties that the US has not seen before earlier this week, CNN reported citing three US officials.

Elon Musk breaks his silence on Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s defamation trial

As Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial came to an end and jurors began deliberating, the ‘Aquaman’ actress’ ex-boyfriend and CEO of SpaceX & Tesla, Elon Musk, took to Twitter to comment on the same. Calling the two Hollywood stars ‘incredible’, he wished for the two to ‘move on’ in life and do better.

China detains Beijing lab officials after COVID-19 testing 'violations'

As China continues to grapple with the virus, authorities have suspended a lab after it found it had not conducted the nucleic acid tests properly. Seventeen people were detained as China's Global Times reported the testing lab "blended three tubes of samples together and diluted the samples on many occasions."

Amid Ukraine war, Russia successfully test-fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile

The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday that Moscow has successfully test-fired a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile over a distance of about 1,000 km (625 miles). The missile, which hit a practice target in the White Sea, was fired from the Barents Sea according to a video released by the ministry.

India developing world's lightest bulletproof vest, to be tested in 2 months

India's Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO), the country's premier Military Research and Development agency is working on developing the World's lightest bulletproof vest and it would be tested in about two months' time, Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO told WION.

Nigeria church event: At least 31 dead, including children

At least 31 people were killed and others injured on Saturday when a stampede broke out in southern Nigeria during a church charity event where food was being distributed. The disaster happened in Port Harcourt city in Nigeria's Rivers state, local police spokeswoman Grace Iringe-Koko said.

Misbah-ul-Haq reveals why he played scoop shot during 2007 T20 World Cup loss against India

The first ever T20 World Cup in 2007 ended with one of the most closely fought encounters between India and Pakistan in the final. The game went down to the wire and with just six runs to win, Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq went for a scoop shot over fine leg off the bowling of Joginder Sharma. However, he ended up mistiming it completely and Sreesanth took an easy catch in the deep to clinch a historic title for MS Dhoni and his side.