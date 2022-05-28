Western arms supply to Ukraine risks further destabilisation, warns Putin

President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that continued arms supplies to Ukraine was "dangerous".

The Russian president said there were "risks of further destabilisation of the situation and aggravation of the humanitarian crisis" as he assured the Western leaders Russia wants to allow grain exports from Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron asked President Putin to hold "direct serious negotiations" with President Zelensky as the western leaders spoke to the Russian president for over an hour and called for an "immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops".

Also Read: Russia successfully test-fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile

Macron, Scholz also urged the Russian president to free 2,500 Azovstal fighters.

As the war drags on in Ukraine, the Russian army claimed it had seized a town in the eastern Donetsk region.

The town Krasny Liman reportedly lies on road to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk as President Zelensky informed that Russians had "concentrated maximum artillery" in the Donbas region.

Watch: Russia claims control over Lyman town

President Vladimir Putin had declared "special military operations" against Ukraine on February 24 as Russian forces invaded the neighbouring country, however, after facing stiff resistance around Kyiv, the Russian defence ministry said it would be concentrating its forces in eastern Ukraine.

Reports claim Russian forces have made advances in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, however, there are conflicting reports on the fighting in the region.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.