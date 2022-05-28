Elon Musk breaks his silence on Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s defamation trial, calls them ‘incredible’

As Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial came to an end and jurors began deliberating, the ‘Aquaman’ actress’ ex-boyfriend and CEO of SpaceX & Tesla, Elon Musk, took to Twitter to comment on the same. Calling the two Hollywood stars ‘incredible’, he wished for the two to ‘move on’ in life and do better.

The billionaire commented on a post that highlighted major ‘takeaways’ from Amber-Johnny’s trial and shared his views. His comment read, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible (sic).”

As per reports, Amber and Elon dated each other for a brief period after her split with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star.

Some reports suggest that they dated each other for a year before parting ways in 2017. However, Johnny’s lawyers had alleged during the trial that Amber started dating Musk shortly after her separation with her husband in 2015.

In the trial, Johnny’s lawyers had also submitted a footage of Amber’s ‘late night meetings’ with Musk. But when the billionaire was asked to testify in court, he denied and kept his distance from the courtroom drama.

Addressing the high-profile case, Elon’s lawyer Alex Spiro told NBC that his client ‘will not be testifying’ in the defamation trial.

On the sets of the 2009 film ‘The Rum Diary’, Amber and Johnny first saw each other and became friends. Within a few years, they started dating and fell madly in love with each other.

In 2015, the two tied the knot and took wedding vows. Within a year of their marriage, Heard filed for divorce, which got finalised in 2017.

In 2018, Johnny filed a defamation case against his ex-wife who had accused the former of being physically abusive and a drug addict. Since Amber wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Post about domestic violence, Johnny’s lawyer took the matter to the court and alleged that Amber’s statements have damaged Johnny’s career and reputation.