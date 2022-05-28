In defamation trial, jurors start to discuss claims of actors Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

In the ongoing defamation trial, jurors have started to begin discussing the claims of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on Friday, media reports said. For the last six weeks, the former Hollywood couple has been making several conflicting revelations about their troubled marriage.

In closing arguments, Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez said on Friday, "Mr. Depp experienced persistent verbal, physical and emotional abuse by Ms. Heard. We ask you to give Mr. Depp his life back by telling the world Mr. Depp is not the abuser Ms. Heard says he is." The allegations of Heard about abuse by Depp were "wild, over-the-top and implausible". She has ruined the reputation of Depp in Hollywood and among fans, Vasquez added.

Benjamin Rottenborn, who is Heard’s lawyer, reminded the jurors about the explicit text messages from Depp to friends or associates in his closing argument.

In a message, Depp called Heard a "filthy whore". He had said he wanted her dead and "would fuck her burnt corpse."

"This is a window into the heart and mind of America's favorite pirate. This is the real Johnny Depp," Rottenborn said. "Your key question to answer is 'does the First Amendment give Ms. Heard the right to write the words she wrote? You cannot simultaneously uphold the First Amendment and find in favour of Johnny Depp," Rottenborn told the jury.

