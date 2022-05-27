Defamation trial: Heard claims to face harassment, death threats on accusing Depp of abuse in final testimony

In her final testimony in the defamation trial, actor Amber Heard, told jurors on Thursday that she faced harassment and death threats daily after accusing her ex-husband Johnny Depp of abuse. On social media, she has been "harassed, humiliated, threatened", Heard told the court. "People want to kill me and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave," Heard said. In July 2021, she adopted a baby girl.

Also Read: Did Johnny Depp get Amber Heard a role in 'Aquaman'? Here's what he said

‘The Pirates of the Caribbean’ star has sued his former wife, Heard, for $50 million in Virginia. He said she has defamed him by claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse in a December 2018 op-ed article in The Washington Post. Depp was not named in the article. 'Aquaman' actor Heard has countersued him for $100 million. The 36-year-old former wife has argued that Depp had smeared her by calling her a liar.

Watch: 'It's ridiculous,' Johnny Depp refutes ex-wife Amber Heard's testimony in defamation trial

Both the claims will be decided by a jury in Virginia. After each side closes arguments, the claims are going to go to the jury on Friday.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

The harassment was a part of his ex-husband's crusade to humiliate her publicly, she said. "He wanted to ruin my career. The threats he made to humiliate me, globally, are being lived out in real time, in front of you ... and the whole world," Heard told the jury.

(With inputs from agencies)