Did Johnny Depp get Amber Heard a role in 'Aquaman'? Here's what actor has claimed

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case is one of the most bizarre cases we have seen in recent years. We all have witnessed some bombshell revelations that the couple made during the hearing at Virginia's Fairfax County Court. Recently, we have seen a lot of debate around Amber Heard and her movie 'Aquaman' co-starring Jason Momoa. From Internet backlash to Heard's claiming that her role in 'Aquaman 2' was cut down significantly due to Johnny Depp and then the agent claiming that her ''lack of chemistry" between her and Jason was the actual reason.



On Wednesday, Depp took the stand at the court and claimed that he was the one who got Amber the role in the DC movie, which also happens to be the biggest role of her acting career.

Responding to Amber's claim that he got the role on her own, the actor told the court and everyone who was present there, “It’s not exactly true.” further he added that he had made some phone calls for Amber.



"She asked if I would — I had a multi-film deal with Warner Bros., so we'd been in business together, so I knew these people — speak to them," Depp said, via EW. "I made a phone call, and I spoke to three upper echelon Warner executives: Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll, Greg Silverman."



Back then, Amber was concerned about the movie shoot location in Australia, where she has gotten into legal trouble for taking her pets illegally into the country and looking at the case, she thought producers could take this point seriously.



"I can only say that ultimately, she did get the job in the film. I curbed their worries to some degree," Amber added.

Earlier, Heard claimed that she got the role in the superhero movie on her own. When Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, claimed that Depp was the one who got her the role to which Heard said, "No, Ms. Vasquez. I got myself that role by auditioning. That's how that works.

Amber also claimed that Warner Bros scaled back her role as Mera in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' due to an ongoing legal battle with Depp. However, her agent has claimed that the "lack of chemistry" between her and Jason was the actual reason why her role got reduced in the sequel.

(With inputs from the agencies)

