In ongoing bitter trial, Amber Heard’s lawyers may not call Johnny Depp back to witness stand, says report

In the ongoing defamation case, actor Amber Heard’s lawyers seem to have decided not to call her former husband Johnny Depp back to the witness stand as they wrap the defence this week, a Reuters report said citing a source close to Heard on Monday. This comes as Depp had appeared to be on a list of potential witnesses. The trial, which has turned ugly, has entered sixth and final week.

If 58-year-old Depp’s own lawyers summon him, he could testify again. The closing arguments will be made on Friday.

‘The Pirates of the Caribbean’ star has sued his former wife, Heard, for $50 million in Virginia. He said she has defamed him by claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse. 'Aquaman' actor Heard has countersued him for $100 million. The 36-year-old former wife has argued that Depp had smeared her by calling her a liar.

Both the claims will be decided by a jury in Virginia.

Meanwhile, supermodel Kate Moss is going to testify in the trial. According to multiple reports, Moss will testify on Wednesday. Moss will speak to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, via video link.

Moss was referenced by Heard earlier this month during her testimony where she referenced an alleged altercation between the supermodel and the actor back in the 1990s when the two were dating.

Heard mentioned Moss while narrating an altercation between Depp and Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez.

