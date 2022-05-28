Misbah-ul-Haq reveals why he played scoop shot during 2007 T20 World Cup loss against India

The first ever T20 World Cup in 2007 ended with one of the most closely fought encounters between India and Pakistan in the final. The game went down to the wire and with just six runs to win, Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq went for a scoop shot over fine leg off the bowling of Joginder Sharma. However, he ended up mistiming it completely and Sreesanth took an easy catch in the deep to clinch a historic title for MS Dhoni and his side. Misbah has been criticised a lot for his shot selection and the former skipper called his shot selection in the summit clash “overconfident”.

In a conversation with fellow Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Yousuf, the former skipper recalled the shot that ended his team’s dreams on winning the 2007 T20 World Cup title.

"In 2007, I always say that throughout every game, I scored so many fours playing that shot. Even with the fine leg in place, I was taking singles while playing that shot against Australia. Against spinners, I used to beat fine leg with that shot," he said while describing the historic moment.

"So, you can say I got overconfident. I mistimed the shot on which I had the most confidence."

Chasing a total of 158, Pakistan fell short by just five runs with Misbah scoring 43 off 38 deliveries with the help of four sixes. Earlier, Gautam Gambhir scored 75 while Rohit Sharma scored 30 off 18 balls to take India to a respectable total.