'He is only captaining when fielding': Kumar Sangakkara on Sanju Samson's rise as a leader for RR in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara heaped praise on skipper Sanju Samson after his side thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in the 2nd Qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to storm into the final of IPL 2022. Rajasthan Royals chased down the target of 158 runs without breaking a sweat to book a spot against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash.

Samson has become only the second captain after the legendary Shane Warne to take RR into an IPL final. Warne had inspired the franchise to their maiden IPL triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. After enduring a disappointing campaign last year where they failed to make it to the playoffs, RR have done well to shun their critics in IPL 2022.

Sangakkara recently opened up on Samson's rise as a leader for Rajasthan Royals this season and revealed how the wicket-keeper batter has never let captaincy affect his batting. Sangakkara said Samson has been exceptional as captain and that his tactical awareness has also improved with time.

"Sanju has been exceptional. He started off with quite a tough test last season with a young side and a lot of upheavals because of COVID-19 bubbles in terms of players coming in and leaving, tournament of two halves but he has really grown into his role.

"He is very soft-spoken, very reserved individual. He is exceptionally skilled with the bat. He has shown a lot of passion and hunger to play for this franchise and take on this testing role of captaincy. Wicket-keeping, captaining and being the best batter in your side along with Jos Buttler is not an easy kind of role to fill but he has done it really well this season," Sangakarra said post RR's win over RCB on Friday.

Often, the IPL has witnessed star batters losing their sheen with the bat once given the added responsibility of leading their side. The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant among others have all seen captaincy affect their individual game. However, Samson has led from the front with the bat and his strike rate too has not gone down this season.

"He has become more and more aware of what his role is -- that he is only captaining when is fielding and that when he is batting he is Sanju Samson the batter, who bats with freedom and enjoyment. His tactical awareness has improved right throughout and will keep getting better. He has really trusted his team. The team really looks up to him as a leader, how he has led them on the field and off it. I can't be prouder of how Sanju has grown," Sangakkara said lauding Samson.

Rajasthan Royals have been one of the most consistent teams so far this season and will be looking to go all the way and lift the trophy when they take on debutants Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday (May 28). Rajasthan Royals won their first IPL title in 2008 and have since been chasing their 2nd trophy.