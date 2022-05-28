'Maxwell scores big runs after 5 seasons': Ex-RCB star questions team's decision to retain Aussie all-rounder

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were knocked out of IPL 2022 on Friday (May 27) after suffering a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB failed to defend a total of 157 runs as Jos Buttler's magnificent century powered Rajasthan Royals into the final with a dominant victory. RCB's retentions have been questioned after the franchise's yet another unsuccessful attempt in lifting their maiden IPL trophy.

RCB had decided to retain three players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year. They kept hold of former captain Virat Kohli, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj heading into the auction. Neither of the three retained players managed to impress for the Faf du Plessis-led side this season.

While Kohli's struggles with the bat continued throughout the season, Siraj was taken to the cleaners by the batters and failed to bag wickets regularly. Maxwell, on the other hand, failed to make an impact with the bat or the ball. Former RCB star Parthiv Patel recently questioned the franchise's decision to retain Maxwell on the basis of just one good season.

Patel said he was surprised to see RCB retain Maxwell as the Australian all-rounder has rarely managed to perform consistently for two consecutive seasons in the IPL. The former RCB wicket-keeper batter said Maxwell performs once every five years and RCB expected him to perform as he did last year.

"I was surprised to see RCB retain Glenn Maxwell on the basis of one good season. He has been inconsistent with his performances. He scores big runs after every five seasons. He has been consistent with his inconsistency. RCB expected him to perform like he did last year, but that didn't happen," Patel said on Cricbuzz.

Maxwell was roped in by RCB ahead of IPL 2021 last year and went on to have a great season. He scored 513 runs in 15 matches for RCB last season at an average of over 42 and a strike rate of 144.01. However, this season, his performance dropped once again as he could only manage 301 runs in 13 matches for the team.

Patel believes both Siraj and Maxwell, who had a season to forget in IPL 2022, will fetch lesser money than what they are earning at RCB if they were released by the franchise before next season.

"Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj are two players who have had a terrible season. The franchise chose to retain them as they thought they would have gone for a lot of money at the auction. But even if they release them now, they will still fetch lesser amounts than what RCB are paying them currently," said the former RCB star.