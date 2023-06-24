Top 10 news: PM Modi in Egypt, fuel depot on fire in Russia's Voronezh as Wagner advances to Moscow, & more

In alignment with the growing strategic partnership between India and Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Cairo today for a two-day state visit, will hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday.

A fuel depot in Russia's Voronezh erupted in flames on Saturday amidst the ongoing mutiny led by Wagner mercenaries, a key development that is posing a significant challenge to Putin as the war in Ukraine continues even after over a year. Moreover, world leaders are keeping track of the developments in Russia as the ground situation remains vulnerable, even though Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per Kremlin spokesperson, continues to attend to his duties in a normal fashion.

Following his successful State visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his next scheduled visit to Egypt, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extended the invitation to Modi, who is set to engage in talks on Sunday to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations.

A fuel depot in Voronezh, a city in southern Russia, caught fire on Saturday, as the region is witnessing a mutiny by Wagner mercenaries. The local governor, Alexander Gusev, reported the incident on Telegram, stating that efforts were underway to extinguish the blaze. He mentioned the presence of approximately 100 firefighters and more than 30 vehicles at the scene. According to initial reports, there have been no reported casualties.



The spectre of extreme weather, agricultural disruption and economic crisis is being raised across the globe by the return of the climatic phenomenon “El Nino”. However, experts have warned that El Nino's fierce heat may be carrying a resurgence of tropical diseases.

Amid an armed rebellion declared by mercenary group Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia, world leaders are reacting to the development. President Vladimir Putin declared on Saturday his determination to quash the rebellion, which claimed to have seized control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. “All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment.

Russian government officials have been banned from bringing their iPhones to cabinet meetings and using them for official work purposes amid allegations that the U.S.-made smartphones are equipped with spying technology.

As per Israeli police, a Palestinian assailant approached the Qalandiya checkpoint outside Jerusalem and opened fire on Israeli troops stationed there. The gunman, armed with an M16 rifle, was shot and killed by Israeli security forces. Two security guards were hospitalised with minor injuries, and their condition is stable. The attacker's identity has not been revealed at this time, as reported by the Associated Press.

Beachgoers on K’gari (Fraser Island) in Queensland have been cautioned to prioritise their safety in the presence of Australia's wild dogs, known as dingoes. Recent incidents of dingo attacks have prompted authorities to issue a warning and provide guidelines on how to stay safe. The Queensland Department of Environment and Science shared videos capturing the alarming encounters with one video showing a dingo approaching a group of sunbathers on the island and biting a French tourist on the rear end on June 4.

After cancelling its five-day event for two consecutive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego Comic-Con, which is managed by the non-profit organisation Comic-Con International, has faced unprecedented financial challenges. Last year, the renowned fan convention made a triumphant return with a successful event that required attendees to wear masks and be vaccinated. It featured blockbuster panels in Hall H.

Many on the internet have been claiming that the recent Titan submersible incident helped Celine Dion's iconic song "My Heart Will Go On", from James Cameron's Titanic climb music streaming sites like Spotify and Billboard's charts. As per Snopes, this is not true.