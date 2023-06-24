Palestinian gunman who opened fire at military checkpoint killed by Israeli security officers

As per Israeli police, a Palestinian assailant approached the Qalandiya checkpoint outside Jerusalem and opened fire on Israeli troops stationed there. The gunman, armed with an M16 rifle, was shot and killed by Israeli security forces. Two security guards were hospitalised with minor injuries, and their condition is stable. The attacker's identity has not been revealed at this time, as reported by the Associated Press.

Settlers storm Palestinian village, setting homes on fire

In a separate incident, approximately 50 Israeli settlers armed with rifles and flammable substances rampaged through the streets of the Palestinian village of Umm Safa. They attempted to set fire to at least five homes with people inside. Palestinian rescue teams evacuated small children who were trapped in a burning house, and medics provided assistance amidst the chaos. Settlers also opened fire at civilians and medics, causing injuries. The violence and destruction have instilled fear and anger among the affected Palestinian residents.

Escalation of violence in the West Bank

These incidents add to the escalating violence that has plagued the West Bank in recent days. The week witnessed a gun battle between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants in the Jenin refugee camp, resulting in casualties on both sides. Subsequently, Palestinian gunmen carried out an attack, killing four Israeli civilians before being neutralised. Israeli retaliatory actions, including an airstrike and settler attacks, further fuelled the cycle of violence, resulting in more casualties and destruction in Palestinian towns.