31 killed after major explosion rips apart restaurant in northwestern China

Beijing Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

Seven more people receiving all-out rescue treatment, say officials  Photograph:(Agencies)

According to reports, liquefied petroleum gas leak might have caused the explosion at a  barbecue restaurant

A major explosion at a restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan has left at least 31 people dead, state media reported Thursday.

"A leak of liquefied petroleum gas... caused an explosion during the operation of a barbecue restaurant," state news agency Xinhua said of the Wednesday evening blast, adding that seven more people were "receiving all-out rescue treatment".

This is a breaking story. More updates will be added soon

