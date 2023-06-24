Formula One: Fernando Alonso's advice for Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll to get in 'top five'

Former world champion Fernando Alonso's resurgence has been a revelation in the ongoing Formula One season for both, the fans and his team Aston Martin. The same, however, can not be said about Alonso's teammate Lance Stroll. Alonso although, is very appreciative of the young Canadian and said that 'consistency' is going be the key for him.

Speaking ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix (June 18) in Montreal, Alonso spoke about Stroll and the was confident that Stroll's time will come.

“I know Lance from 2012 – actually, I met him here [in Montreal] in one of the Ferrari events, when he was in the [Ferrari Driver] Academy,” said Alonso in Montreal as quoted by Formula One's official website formulaone.com.

“I think Lance is showing the speed in the car, the commitment. We saw at the beginning of the year as well, racing with a broken hand and things like that; you only see [this] when you really have passion for something that you're doing,” he said.

Notably, Alonso took P2 in Montreal, his sixth this season while Stroll finished on P9 after starting from P16. The Spaniard, however, praised Stroll for showing sparks in the past and said that the 'important thing for Stroll to get is consistency.'

“I think we saw many times in the past sparks of Lance, in wet qualifying, in races, at the starts, Lap 1 performance, these kinds of things that are outstanding," said Alonso.

“And then, some other weekends that the result was not coming, or you get in a bad loop in qualifying, so something like that, and then the weekend is a little bit compromised.

“I think, for him, the most important thing now is to get the consistency, weekend after weekend... That consistency is going to be the next step in his career, to be constantly fighting for the top five and then at the end of the year, you see the amount of points that you gain when you get all the weekends right.

“But as I said, with the motivation, the commitment that he has, and the team that Aston Martin is building now, I think it's a matter of time that this will come,” Alonso concluded.

Stroll is the second-youngest ever to finish on a podium when he finished third behind behind Red Bull's Daniel Riccardo (P1) and Mercedes' Valtterri Bottas (P2) in 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. His maiden pole position came in 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.

