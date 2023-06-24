Football: CONCACAF bans four players following brawl in USMNT-Mexico Nations League semifinal

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) has suspended four players, two each from the USA and Mexico, following a brawl in Nations League semifinal on June 16. USA had won the game and subsequently became the tournament champion with a 2-0 win over Canada in the final on June 19.

From the United States Men's Nations Team (USMNT), Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest were handed out the retribution. Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga have been suspended from El Tri.

McKennie (USMNT) and Montes (Mexico) have been suspended three games each while Dest (USMNT) and Arteaga have gotten a two-game ban. Have a look at the video here: César Montes kicks out at Folarin Balogun and gets a red card. Things escalate and Weston McKennie is sent off too. 😲



10 vs. 10 for the remainder of the match. pic.twitter.com/zkZe8nKDUe — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 16, 2023 × The players, who received the red card following the melee have, however, served their automatic bans. The USMNT players during the final and the Mexico players during their third place win against Panama.

"Furthermore, the committee has imposed an undisclosed fine on both federations and warned them that more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during their upcoming matches in CONCACAF national team competitions," said the CONCACAF's statement while announcing the suspensions and fines.

The first incident happened in the 69th minute, when César Montes tackled USMNT's Folarin Balogun which resulted in a red card for Montes. Just after that Balogun's fall, McKennie got involved in a fight and ended with a torn jersey with red card. The other two players were given red cards in the 85th minute for getting involved in a shoving match during a throw-in.

The game, which eventually became a nine-on-nine contest, was won by the USA 3-0. Christian Pulisic had already scored twice in 37th and 46th minute, respectively to take USMNT 2-0 ahead. After the scuffle, USA added another goal to their name as Ricardo Pepi scored in 78th minute and won the match 3-0.

