PM Modi US-Egypt visit LIVE: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi at The Ritz Carlton in Cairo
Story highlights
PM Modi in Egypt LIVE: Following his successful State visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his next scheduled visit to Egypt, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extended the invitation to Modi, who is set to engage in talks on Sunday to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations. During his visit, PM Modi will pay homage to the Heliopolis War Memorial, dedicated to the courageous sacrifice of 3,799 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in various battles fought in Egypt during World War I. Additionally, he will tour the Al-Hakim mosque, an ancient mosque restored with the assistance of the Dawoodi Bohra community. The visit also includes an opportunity for Modi to meet and engage with the Indian community residing in Egypt. Stay tuned for all the updates.
During his visit, PM Modi will pay homage to the Heliopolis War Memorial, dedicated to the courageous sacrifice of 3,799 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in various battles fought in Egypt during World War I. Additionally, he will tour the Al-Hakim mosque, an ancient mosque restored with the assistance of the Dawoodi Bohra community. The visit also includes an opportunity for Modi to meet and engage with the Indian community residing in Egypt.
#WATCH | An Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' to welcome PM Modi in Cairo pic.twitter.com/Ce4WGcSYhc— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023
#WATCH | PM Modi receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian community at the hotel in Cairo— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023
PM Modi is on a two-day State visit to Egypt pic.twitter.com/JTy2wqstEz
Egypt | Enthusiasm in the Indian community to welcome PM Modi as they await his arrival at The Ritz Carlton in Cairo pic.twitter.com/zJ9MpxQiqo— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic visit to Egypt, marking his first-ever bilateral trip to the country. The two-day state visit comes at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and holds significant importance as the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt since 1997. PM Modi's visit aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors. During his stay, he is expected to engage in high-level talks with President El-Sisi, visit cultural landmarks, and interact with the Indian community in Egypt.
“We all are very thrilled to meet PM Modi in Cairo. Around 300-350 people have been invited here to meet the PM today,” Deepti Singh, President of the Indian Community Association in Egypt was quoted as saying by ANI.
#WATCH | We all are very thrilled to meet PM Modi in Cairo. Around 300-350 people have been invited here to meet the PM today: Deepti Singh, President of the Indian Community Association in Egypt pic.twitter.com/W9aJlatlE6— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly as he arrived in Egypt for a two-day state visit. This visit marks an important milestone as it is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 24 years. PM Modi's visit comes at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and it aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations. During his stay, PM Modi is expected to engage in discussions with President El-Sisi and participate in various cultural and diplomatic activities to enhance bilateral ties.
#WATCH | PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour on his arrival at Cairo— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023
In a special honour, the Egyptian PM received the PM at the airport pic.twitter.com/Le8CRB8CJq