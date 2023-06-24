ugc_banner
PM Modi US-Egypt visit LIVE: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi at The Ritz Carlton in Cairo

WION Web Team
CairoUpdated: Jun 24, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

Modi in Egypt Photograph:(Twitter)

PM Modi in Egypt LIVE: Following his successful State visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his next scheduled visit to Egypt, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extended the invitation to Modi, who is set to engage in talks on Sunday to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations.

During his visit, PM Modi will pay homage to the Heliopolis War Memorial, dedicated to the courageous sacrifice of 3,799 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in various battles fought in Egypt during World War I. Additionally, he will tour the Al-Hakim mosque, an ancient mosque restored with the assistance of the Dawoodi Bohra community. The visit also includes an opportunity for Modi to meet and engage with the Indian community residing in Egypt.

24 Jun 2023, 7:36 PM (IST)
WATCH | Egyptian woman sings Hindi song to welcome PM Modi
24 Jun 2023, 7:07 PM (IST)
WATCH | Indian community in Cairo extends warm welcome to PM Modi on his arrival at the hotel
24 Jun 2023, 6:57 PM (IST)
Indian diaspora eagerly anticipates PM Modi's arrival at The Ritz Carlton in Cairo
24 Jun 2023, 6:42 PM (IST)
WATCH | First visit by an Indian PM to Cairo, Egypt since 1977

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic visit to Egypt, marking his first-ever bilateral trip to the country. The two-day state visit comes at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and holds significant importance as the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt since 1997. PM Modi's visit aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors. During his stay, he is expected to engage in high-level talks with President El-Sisi, visit cultural landmarks, and interact with the Indian community in Egypt.

24 Jun 2023, 6:38 PM (IST)
‘Thrilled to meet PM’: President of Indian Community Association in Egypt | WATCH

“We all are very thrilled to meet PM Modi in Cairo. Around 300-350 people have been invited here to meet the PM today,” Deepti Singh, President of the Indian Community Association in Egypt was quoted as saying by ANI.

24 Jun 2023, 6:26 PM (IST)
WATCH | Egypt PM Madbouly Receives PM Modi at Cairo Airport

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly as he arrived in Egypt for a two-day state visit. This visit marks an important milestone as it is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 24 years. PM Modi's visit comes at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and it aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations. During his stay, PM Modi is expected to engage in discussions with President El-Sisi and participate in various cultural and diplomatic activities to enhance bilateral ties.

