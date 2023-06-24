PM Modi US-Egypt visit LIVE: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi at The Ritz Carlton in Cairo

PM Modi in Egypt LIVE: Following his successful State visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his next scheduled visit to Egypt, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extended the invitation to Modi, who is set to engage in talks on Sunday to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations.

During his visit, PM Modi will pay homage to the Heliopolis War Memorial, dedicated to the courageous sacrifice of 3,799 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in various battles fought in Egypt during World War I. Additionally, he will tour the Al-Hakim mosque, an ancient mosque restored with the assistance of the Dawoodi Bohra community. The visit also includes an opportunity for Modi to meet and engage with the Indian community residing in Egypt.

