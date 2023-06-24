WATCH | Dingo bites sunbathing tourist on Australian beach

Beachgoers on K’gari (Fraser Island) in Queensland have been cautioned to prioritise their safety in the presence of Australia's wild dogs, known as dingoes. Recent incidents of dingo attacks have prompted authorities to issue a warning and provide guidelines on how to stay safe. The Queensland Department of Environment and Science shared videos capturing the alarming encounters with one video showing a dingo approaching a group of sunbathers on the island and biting a French tourist on the rear end on June 4.

Another video shows a dingo chasing a boy and a man along the beach. The same dingo had previously bitten a 7-year-old boy a few days earlier. These incidents raised concerns about the safety of beachgoers.

Euthanisation of the aggressive Dingo

Due to the dingo's repeated aggressive behavior and the perceived risk it posed to people, authorities made the decision to euthanize it on June 10. The dingo's interactions with humans were deemed to be of a "high risk" nature.

Another terrifying encounter

Despite the euthanisation, another dingo attack occurred a week later. A 10-year-old boy was grabbed on the shoulder near a campsite and dragged underwater. Thankfully, his 12-year-old sister intervened and saved him from further harm. The boy received treatment for puncture wounds, scratches, and bruises.

A dingo has been filmed biting a tourist in Australia.



The Queensland Department of Environment and Science has warned of the danger posed by the wild animalshttps://t.co/8xyWy2cBPY pic.twitter.com/ZcUxRvtcon — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 23, 2023 ×

Concerningly, the same dingo was spotted near the camping area later, scavenging for buried food scraps in the sand.

Understanding the behavior of Dingoes

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science explained that dingoes when they lose their natural fear of humans and become accustomed to their presence, may exhibit aggressive behavior in their quest for food. To ensure safety in the presence of wild dogs, the Queensland government has provided guidelines. The authorities advised them to keep close to children. They urged everyone to always stay within arm's reach of children and young teenagers.