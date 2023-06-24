San Diego Comic-Con faces uncertainty as studios prepare for potential actor strike

After cancelling its five-day event for two consecutive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego Comic-Con, which is managed by the non-profit organisation Comic-Con International, has faced unprecedented financial challenges. Last year, the renowned fan convention made a triumphant return with a successful event that required attendees to wear masks and be vaccinated. It featured blockbuster panels in Hall H. However, this year's Comic-Con, scheduled to commence on July 19, seems increasingly unlikely to include those highly anticipated panels. Studios throughout the industry are anticipating this outcome. If SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP fail to reach an agreement by the contract deadline of June 30, and the guild goes on strike, Variety reported, the actors will likely join writers and showrunners in abstaining from promotional events like Comic-Con. Consequently, studios will find themselves with a scarcity of panel participants to engage the eager fans numbering in the thousands. Studios like Disney and its subsidiaries, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm, have decided against hosting panels, disappointing fans who expected to interact with the cast and crew of upcoming projects such as The Marvels, Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, and Haunted Mansion. HBO, with True Detective season 4 on the horizon and House of the Dragon season 2 still in production, will also be absent.

Also missing the event will be Sony Pictures and Universal Pictures. Netflix, which recently organised the massive Tudum fan event in Brazil, where it unveiled previews of high-budget genre series like the One Piece adaptation, will also skip SDCC this year. Will this be DC's opportunity to shine? Other studios are adopting a wait-and-see approach. Warner Bros is yet to confirm its Comic-Con attendance, as per the Variety report, while its streaming service, Max, plans to bring some animation titles to the convention. Paramount Pictures intends to hold a panel for the animated feature Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, but its streaming platform, Paramount+, has not committed to panels for its Star Trek shows.

NBC will proceed with its panels only if an actors' strike is averted, although this protocol may not extend to its sibling streamer, Peacock. Amazon plans to have some form of presence, with the premieres of season 2 of The Wheel of Time and The Boys: Gen V scheduled for the fall, but the specifics are still being worked out. What is SDCC? SDCC is one of the largest and most popular conventions of its kind, focusing on various aspects of popular culture such as comics, movies, TV shows, video games, and more. SDCC attracts a wide range of attendees, including fans, industry professionals, celebrities, and creators. The convention features panels, screenings, exhibitions, cosplay, and other interactive activities, providing a platform for fans to engage with their favourite franchises and creators.

