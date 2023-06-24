How global leaders are reacting to rebellion in Russia, Wagner's control of Rostov-on-Don

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, expressed his concern over the situation in Russia, where an armed insurrection led by Prigozhin took control of Rostov-on-Don. He emphasised the importance of protecting civilians and called on all parties involved to act responsibly.

Amid an armed rebellion declared by mercenary group Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia, world leaders are reacting to the development. President Vladimir Putin declared on Saturday his determination to quash the rebellion, which claimed to have seized control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. “All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment. The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders,” Putin said, as per media reports.

President Zelensky highlighted the political instability within Russia, indicating that the armed insurrection by the Wagner mercenary group reveals Russia's weakness. He underscored Ukraine's ability to protect Europe from the spread of Russian chaos.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation in Russia, which US officials describe as serious. The White House National Security Council is monitoring the situation and consulting with allies and partners.

The British government stated that the Wagner Group forces had crossed from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to Russia and had likely occupied key security sites in Rostov-on-Don. They also noted the movement of additional Wagner units toward Moscow.

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later," he said and added, "Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos."

Poland leaders hold consultations

Poland President Andrzej Duda held consultations with the prime minister and the Ministry of Defense in response to the situation in Russia. He mentioned that they are closely monitoring the events unfolding beyond their eastern border.

W związku z sytuacją w Rosji odbyliśmy dziś rano konsultacje z Premierem i MON, a także z Sojusznikami. Przebieg wydarzeń za naszą wschodnią granicą jest na bieżąco monitorowany. — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) June 24, 2023 ×

Estonia and Latvia

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia assured that there is no direct threat to their country but emphasised that border security has been strengthened.

Estonia is closely following the development of the situation in Russia and exchanging information with allies.



I can assure that there is no direct threat to our country.



Border security has been strengthened. I also urge our people not to travel to any part of Russia. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) June 24, 2023 ×

Watch | 'Putin's chef' vs Defence Minister: Where has Wagner operated?

She advised people not to travel to any part of Russia. President Egils Levits of Latvia stated that their state leadership and relevant services are closely monitoring the events in Russia, and border control has been strengthened.

Macron reaffirms focus on supporting Ukraine

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, is closely following the situation in Russia and reaffirmed their focus on supporting Ukraine.

Germany closely monitoring events

The German government spokesperson said the country is closely monitoring the events in Russia.

Italy PM: Ukraine assault causing instability in Russia

Prime Minister Meloni is closely following the events in Russia while at the same time rebuked Russia for its 'assaalt' on Ukraine. "Prime Minister Meloni is closely following events in Russia, which show that its assault on Ukraine is causing instability within Russia," her office said.

Romania govt in touch with allies

President Klaus Iohannis of Romania stated that Romanian authorities are closely monitoring the events in Russia. They are in constant contact with their allies and remain informed about the developments.

Czech FM: My summer vacation in Crimea approaching

Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky humorously commented on the situation, mentioning his upcoming summer vacation in Crimea. Lipavsky wrote, "I see that my summer vacation in Crimea is approaching."

Koukám, že se moje letní dovolená na Krymu přibližuje. ⛱️🇺🇦 — Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) June 24, 2023 ×

EU chief affirms unwavering support for Ukraine

The EU is carefully observing the developments in Russia following the rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group. EU Chief Charles Michel stated that they are in touch with their G7 partners and affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine.