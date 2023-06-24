Fuel depot catches fire in Russia’s Voronezh as Wagner mutiny continues

A fuel depot in Voronezh, a city in southern Russia, caught fire on Saturday, as the region is witnessing a mutiny by Wagner mercenaries. The local governor, Alexander Gusev, reported the incident on Telegram, stating that efforts were underway to extinguish the blaze. He mentioned the presence of approximately 100 firefighters and more than 30 vehicles at the scene. According to initial reports, there have been no reported casualties.

The cause of the fire has not been specified by Gusev. However, some media outlets have shared a video showing a military helicopter in the vicinity just before an explosion occurred.

Russia targets rebel convoy

According to reports, Russian military helicopters engaged in an attack on Saturday afternoon, targeting a convoy of rebel mercenaries who had made significant progress towards Moscow after seizing a southern city overnight.