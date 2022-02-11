Top 10 news: Macron refuses Russian Covid test over fears of DNA theft, Blinken on Ukraine crisis, and more

French President Emmanuel Macron refused a Kremlin request to take a Russian Covid test when he arrived to see President Vladimir Putin. There were many speculations as to why this was done. Also, Chinese authorities have claimed that a mentally ill woman who was found in chains is a victim of human trafficking.

Macron refused Russian Covid test in Putin trip due to DNA theft fears: Report

French President Emmanuel Macron refused a Kremlin request to take a Russian Covid test when he arrived to see President Vladimir Putin. There were many speculations as to why this was done.

Blinken says Russia could invade Ukraine during Winter Olympics as Biden speaks of ‘world war’

As satellite images emerge showing fresh Russian deployments at several locations near Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday warned that Russia could invade the eastern European country "any time" during the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics.

Chained woman case: China declares arrests of human traffickers

Chinese authorities have claimed that a mentally ill woman who was found in chains is a victim of human trafficking.

‘Wanted to bring revolutionary changes’: Pak PM admits govt’s failure

Blaming Pakistan’s bureaucratic system, Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that his government could not bring the desired “changes” in the country.

UK economy grew by 7.5% in 2021, the fastest rate since 2nd world war

A recent report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that UK's economy grew by 7.5 per cent last year, after falling back in December due to the Omicron variant.

'Highly confident': Elon Musk says SpaceX Starship to reach Earth's orbit this year

Despite multiple technical hurdles, Elon Musk said that he was "highly confident" about his SpaceX Starship and it will reach Earth's orbit for the first time this year.

Out of breath: Population boom and its impact on air pollution

Air is important for the survival of all beings. The quality of life we live depends a great deal on the quality of the air we breathe in; while we can survive days without food or water, we cannot survive for more than a few minutes without air.

'Sovereign right' to tax: This is what Nirmala Sitharaman said about India's cryptocurrency tax in parliament

India's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the government has the sovereign right to tax profit made from cryptocurrency transactions.

Science fiction or reality?: A coating for clothes, that can decrease Covid infectibility by 90%

Researchers in the US developed an inexpensive, nontoxic coating for fabrics that decreases the infectivity of COVID-19 by up to 90 per cent.

Did the dinosaurs suffer from respiratory issues? Researchers make breathtaking discovery

The first evidence of respiratory infection in a dinosaur, which lived over 150 million years ago, has been found by the researchers.