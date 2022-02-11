‘Wanted to bring revolutionary changes’: Pak PM admits govt’s failure

Blaming Pakistan’s bureaucratic system, Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that his government could not bring the desired “changes” in the country.

Speaking at a government event in Islamabad, Khan on Thursday said that he wanted to bring "revolutionary changes" at the start of his term, but he could not do it because the "system was incapable of absorbing shock,” Dawn newspaper reported.

The prime minister further said the government and ministries had not given the desired results.

"The biggest problem is that there has been no connection between the government and the interest of the country," Dawn quoted Khan as saying.

"Are our ministries performing how to stabilise the country through increasing exports and how the condition of the people can be improved, how poverty can be eliminated?" he asked.

Khan said increasing exports, finding import substitution and alleviating poverty were significant areas of national interest.

He stressed the need for putting in place a system of reward and punishment and said that reforms had been made regarding the powers of the National Accountability Bureau that allowed bureaucrats to take initiatives.

The remarks of the prime minister come amid a massive economic crisis plaguing Pakistan. Inflation, poverty and unemployment have reached record levels under Imran Khan’s term.

Pakistan has sought almost 20 bailouts from the International Monetary Fund over half a century to tide over the foreign reserve crisis.

Apart from that, Pakistan has been struggling to pay out debts to China amounting to $4.5 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)