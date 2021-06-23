Top 10 news: Iran's Trump-era sanctions to be lifted, Fauci calls Delta variant 'greatest threat', and more

Amid the ongoing negotiations on the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal, German foreign minister Heiko Maas has revealed that there was a good chance the 2015 deal can be revived. Iran's presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi has also been quoted saying that the US has agreed to remove about 1,040 of the sanctions imposed on Iran under former US President Donald Trump. Amid the nuclear deal negotiations, Iran state TV has also reported a foiled sabotage attempt at one of the buildings owned by the country's Atomic Energy Agency.

In other news, United State's leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has warned that the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 was the "greatest threat" to eradicating the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, scientists may have developed a universal vaccine that can protect not just against COVID-19 but also other coronaviruses as well.

'About 1,040 Trump-era sanctions will be lifted': Iran, Germany eye nuclear deal revival

Amid negotiations with Iran on the nuclear deal in Vienna, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said there was a good chance the 2015 JCPOA deal can be revived.

Iran foils sabotage attack on atomic energy agency building: State TV

Amid the ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and P5 + 1 countries, Iran’s state television reported that the country foiled a sabotage attack on a building belonging to its Atomic Energy Agency.

Moscow will work with the US against hackers: Russian security chief

Director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, said that abiding by the agreements struck during the recent Geneva summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Moscow will collaborate with the US to track down cybercriminals.

Fauci calls Delta variant 'greatest threat' to eradicating COVID-19 pandemic

With the Delta variant making up for more than 20 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the US, country's infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the "greatest threat" to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Stop benefitting from forced labour': Blinken warns countries against taking advantage of Uighurs

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned against benefitting from forced labour in Xinjiang, speaking during a visit to Germany, whose iconic automaker Volkswagen operates in the Chinese region.

UK slams China for stifling dissent after Apple Daily announces closure

After the closure of Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, Britain blasted China for using a new national security law to stifle free speech in Hong Kong.

Universal coronavirus vaccine? Scientists make unique discovery that may help prevent future pandemics

Scientists have developed a universal vaccine that protected mice not just against COVID-19 but also other coronaviruses while triggering the immune system to fight off a dangerous variant. They've developed this vaccine to prevent a future coronavirus pandemic.

Junkyard of empires: Afghans sift through leftovers of US occupation

Amid the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, squatting in the dust by the main road to Afghanistan's biggest airbase, Mir Salam sifts through a pile of broken electronics in front of him, salvaged from departing US troops.

Russia says to boost military ties with Myanmar as junta leader visits

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu tells visiting junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing that Moscow is committed to strengthening military ties with Myanmar

Crushing climate impacts to hit sooner than feared: draft UN report

According to a landmark draft report from the UN's climate science advisors, climate change will fundamentally reshape life on Earth in the coming decades, even if humans can tame planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.