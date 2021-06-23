Moscow will work with the US against hackers: Russian security chief 

Director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, said that Moscow will collaborate with the US to track down cybercriminals.

Bortnikov told the RIA news agency that the security service would abide by the agreements struck during the recent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. On June 16, both leaders met in Geneva.

"We are taking action within the framework of those agreements that were reached by our presidents. So let us work together, we hope for reciprocity," Bortnikov told reporters when asked about the countries' cooperation on combating hacker attacks.

Cybersecurity was one of the key issues to discuss at the Russia-US summit in Geneva last week in light of several high-profile hacking attacks committed recently against US infrastructure. While some claimed Russian involvement, Moscow has repeatedly denied all the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies)

