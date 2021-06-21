Top 10 news: Imran Khan defends sexual violence, EU blacklists Belarus ministers, and more

After the US imposed sanctions on several top Belarus officials, the European Union blacklisted the country's defence minister Viktor Khrenin and transport minister Alexei Avramenko over the plane diversion row. Meanwhile, Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said that his government will not allow negotiations for the sake of negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. Contributing to the ever-growing patriarchal thought process, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has come under fire once again for statements blaming women dressing for the country's escalating sexual violence.

Click on headlines to read more

Won't allow negotiations for the sake of it, says Raisi on Iran nuclear talks

The talks in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal have been adjourned. They were adjourned on June 20.

Imran Khan blames women wearing 'small clothes' for sexual violence

In an interview with Axios’ journalist Jonathan Swan on HBO, which aired on June 20, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the man unless they are robots. It’s common sense."

Don't seek political manipulation, says China after US sends vaccine to Taiwan

The US sent more vaccine doses to Taiwan than was promised earlier. Amid Taiwan's battle with the virus, the US government decided to triple the vaccine doses to the country.

Stonehenge summer solstice sunrise live stream halted over Covid protocol

Several thousand users tuned in to watch the live streaming of the event, however, organisers discontinued it around 4.52 am as people reportedly attempted to enter the inner circle of the neolithic monument to view the event.

Armenia PM wins snap election despite Nagorno-Karabakh defeat

His Civil Contract party bagged nearly 54 per cent votes overcoming anger at his handling of the devastating fight for control of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region to secure a strong majority.

Earth has a 'heartbeat' and nobody knows what causes it

Scientists have found that major events such mass extinction, where major chunk of life on Earth died out, happened at the time of this 'pulse'.

EU blacklists Belarus ministers as US slaps sanctions on officials

The EU added 71 individuals including Russian tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev, Lukashenko's son Dmitry and daughter-in-law Liliya to the sanctions list.

Sweden's Stefan Lofven becomes first PM to lose no-confidence vote

Sweden's government was toppled on Monday after Stefan Lofven became the country's first prime minister to lose a no-confidence vote, meaning he can now either resign or trigger a snap election.

Germany arrests Russian Scientist over ‘spying’ for Moscow

The suspect, identified as Ilnur N., has been taken into custody on suspicion of "working for a Russian secret service" since October 2020.

Theft of centuries: 800 stolen archaeological artifacts recovered in Italy

Authorities in Italy have recovered nearly 800 stolen archaeological artefacts that cost nearly 11 million euros from a Belgian collector.