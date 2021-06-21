Men are not robots, ladies wearing small cloths impact them: Imran Khan's defence of sexual violence

Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister, has come under fire once again for statements blaming women dressing for the country's escalating sexual violence.

In an interview with 'Axios on HBO' Pakistan PM said that "If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense,”.



Watch: Pakistan PM refuses to criticize China’s Uyghur treatment after decrying Islamophobia elsewhere



"This is cultural imperialism. Whatever is acceptable in our culture, must be accepted everywhere else. It's not," he added.

"If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense,”. ×

Earlier this year, in an interview with Geo News, Khan had made similar comments, stating that sexual violence was a product of ‘obscenity,’ which he described as a Western import.

The comments made by Imran Khan in the interview sparked widespread uproar on social media, with opposition leaders and journalists voicing their displeasure with the misogynistic worldview.

Khan's stance on victim-blaming in cases of sexual violence was met with disappointment by Reema Omer, a legal expert with the International Commission of Jurists.

"Disappointing and frankly sickening to see PM Imran Khan repeat his victim-blaming regarding reasons for sexual violence in Pakistan," she tweeted.

Disappointing and frankly sickening to see PM Imran Khan repeat his victim blaming regarding reasons for sexual violence in Pakistan



Men are not “robots”, he says. If they see women in skimpy clothes, they will get “tempted” and some will resort to rape



Shameful! — Reema Omer (@reema_omer) June 20, 2021 ×

(With inputs from agencies)