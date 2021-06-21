Won't allow negotiations for the sake of it, says President-elect Raisi on Iran nuclear talks

Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that his government will not allow negotiations for the sake of negotiations aimed at reviving 2015 nuclear deal. He was speaking at his first press conference after getting elected as President of Iran.

"Any negotiations that guarantee national interests will certainly be supported, but... we will not allow negotiations to be for negotiation's sake," he said in his first press conference, adding that his election on Friday followed a "massive" voter turnout.

The talks in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal have been adjourned. They were adjourned on June 20. Chief of Iran's delegation said on Sunday that the talks have been adjourned for respective delegations to have consultations in respective capitals.

No date has been decided to resume the talks.

Nuclear deal with Iran was struck by P5+1 powers in 2015. But former US President Donald Trump unilaterally took USA out of the agreement and reimposed sanctions that crippled Iran economy.

In his press conference, Raisi said 'no' to the prospect of meeting US President Joe Biden

Have 'always' defended human rights

Raisi said that he had always defended human rights.

"All that I have done through my years of service has always been towards defending human rights," said Raisi, who is Iran's outgoing judiciary chief, while accusing the west of violating human rights.

Raisi faces allegations of executions, torture and other abuses from the US and western organisations.

'No obstacles' to restoring ties with Saudi Arabia

"There are no obstacles from Iran's side to re-opening embassies... there are no obstacles to ties with Saudi Arabia," he said, as talks are underway to discuss a thaw in relations between the two countries who have had no diplomatic ties since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)