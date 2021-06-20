Disagreements remain in Iran nuclear talks, says US

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that there were still disagreements between Iran and world powers over reviving 2015 nuclear deal talks. He added that that the final decision on this issue was up to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"There is still a fair distance to travel on some of the key issues, including on sanctions and on the nuclear commitments that Iran has to make, Sullivan told "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" on ABC television.

The nuclear deal was struck with Iran buy P5+1 powers in 2015. However former US President Donald Trump pulled US out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran in 2018. Talks were on in Vienna from April this year to revive the nuclear deal, but they were adjourned on Sunday (June 20).

Tehran's delegation chief said negotiators with return to respective capitals for consultations. No date has been made public for resumption of talks.

Also Read | Iran says nuclear talks to be adjourned for consultations in respective capitals

"We will see if the Iranian negotiators come to the next round of talks prepared to make hard choices that they have to make," Sullivan said.

On Friday, Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner won Iran's presidential election. He will take office in early August.

Asked if Raisi's election increased the chances of a deal, Sullivan said the ultimate decision was with the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"He was the same person before this election as he is after the election, so ultimately it lies with him and his decision," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)