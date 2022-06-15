Top 10 news: China to back Russia, Gazprom makes supply cuts, World's most expensive cities, and more

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and according to the Chinese state media, Beijing has said that they will continue to back Moscow on "sovereignty and security". For the first time in nearly 45 years, a violent skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops broke out in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, resulting in losses on both sides and marking a new sour turn in China-India relations. Why would K-pop titans BTS decide to step back from their supergroup and focus on solo careers while at the pinnacle of their success? South Korea's mandatory military service, analysts say.

Click on the headlines to read more:

China to back Russia on 'sovereignty and security', Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and according to the Chinese state media, Beijing has said that they will continue to back Moscow on "sovereignty and security". The Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said that Xi has made it clear that China is "willing to continue to offer mutual support (to Russia) on issues concerning core interests and major concerns such as sovereignty and security". From the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, China has refused to condemn their actions and according to a number of reports, they have been buying oil and natural gas from the Kremlin.

Gazprom makes more cuts in Nord Stream gas supplies, Germany fumes

Gazprom, the Russian gas giant announced on Wednesday (June 15) that it was cutting daily gas deliveries through Nord Stream pipeline by further 33 per cent. The step has been taken after Germany slammed an earlier cut as having been political. "From 01:30 am Moscow time on June 16 the daily output of the Portovaya compression station will be up to 67 million cubic metres per day," Gazprom said in a statement on Telegram.

Two years into India-China clash in Galwan valley, much remains unsolved

For the first time in nearly 45 years, a violent skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops broke out in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, resulting in losses on both sides and marking a new sour turn in China-India relations. In India, the gruesome clash sparked popular indignation, and anti-China sentiment peaked. Meanwhile, alarm over the rapid deterioration of China-India relations was obvious in China.

5G: India to hold spectrum auction in July, mobile connectivity set to get 10 times faster

The Indian Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted a proposal from the Department of Telecommunications to hold a spectrum auction, with successful bidders receiving spectrum to offer 5G services to the public and businesses.The Indian government has given final clearance to a proposal that would allow businesses to allocate airwaves directly to them, allowing them to operate private 5G networks.

From Shanghai to Paris: Here are world's most expensive cities to live in for rich people

For the wealthy people who live in cities London, the higher cost of luxury items like designer handbags, shoes, watches etc, doesn't even keep with up the overall inflation rates of countries. Here's a list of world's most expensive cities to live for the rich people.

Listing world's most lucrative sports leagues after IPL media rights auction

After the end of the IPL media rights auction, the Indian T20 league has become the second-most lucrative sports league. Here's a list of the top five most-profitable leagues across the sporting fraternity.

No way around BTS break as military service looms: analysts

Why would K-pop titans BTS decide to step back from their supergroup and focus on solo careers while at the pinnacle of their success? South Korea's mandatory military service, analysts say. Many of the group's fans -- known as ARMY -- were moved by the "exhausted" pop stars' emotional plea for time apart to grow, but analysts say there may be a more strategic reason behind the pending hiatus.

In pics - Tonga volcanic eruption creates stunning skies around New Zealand

Places all around Australia and New Zealand have been experiencing vibrant sunrises and sunsets in the past few weeks and the reason behind the phenomenon can be Tonga’s volcanic eruption in January.

Covid-19: India logs 8,822 new cases, highest daily count in 3 months

In the last 24 hours, India has registered 8,822 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of COVID-19 infections to 4,32,45,517. According to the Health Ministry, India's active COVID-19 caseload is now at 53,637.The overall number of recoveries has now reached 4,26,67,088 after 5,718 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Watch: This man was swallowed by a humpback whale. He lived to tell an incredible tale of survival

A man from the United States recalled his encounter with the humpback whale as he revealed chilling details about the moment when he thought he was going to die after being swallowed by the huge animal. The horrific incident happened in June last year when Michael Packard, a 56-year-old man, found himself inside the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts.