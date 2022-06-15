Listing world's most lucrative sports leagues after IPL media rights auction
After the end of the IPL media rights auction, the Indian T20 league has become the second-most lucrative sports league. Here's a list of the top five most-profitable leagues across the sporting fraternity:
The National Football League, which was formed in the year 1920 and consists of 32 teams, tops the chart with a staggering INR 1320 million media rights valuation.
2) Indian Premier League (Photo IPL/BCCI)
The IPL has now achieved the second spot in the overall list and has a whopping INR 1075 million in terms of media rights valuation. The T20 league commenced in 2008 and after 15 seasons, it has attained this historic feat to be ranked the second-most lucrative league in world sports, rubbing shoulders with NFL, NBA, EPL, etc.
At present, IPL is a ten-team tournament spanning over two months, which is played each year during the Indian summer.
3) English Premier League
The English Premier League follows suit and occupies the third spot in the elite club. It is ranked the third-most profitable sporting league worldwide, with a media rights value of INR 859 million.
It comprises 20 teams with Manchester City as the current champions and Manchester United being the most-successful team with 13 titles overall.
4) Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball ranks fourth on the list, with media rights valuation the same as that of the EPL (i.e. INR 859 million). It is a professional baseball organisation and is the oldest major professional sports league in the world (founded in 1876).
As of 2022, it comprises as many as 30 teams -- 15 teams in the National League and an equal number of sides in the American League.
5) National Basketball Association
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a professional basketball league in North America. It occupies the fifth spot in the elite club, with INR 156 million media rights value.