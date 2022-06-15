Listing world's most lucrative sports leagues after IPL media rights auction

2) Indian Premier League (Photo IPL/BCCI)

The IPL has now achieved the second spot in the overall list and has a whopping INR 1075 million in terms of media rights valuation. The T20 league commenced in 2008 and after 15 seasons, it has attained this historic feat to be ranked the second-most lucrative league in world sports, rubbing shoulders with NFL, NBA, EPL, etc.

At present, IPL is a ten-team tournament spanning over two months, which is played each year during the Indian summer.

