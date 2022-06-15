Covid-19: India logs 8,822 new cases, highest daily count in 3 months

In the last 24 hours, India has registered 8,822 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of COVID-19 infections to 4,32,45,517. According to the Health Ministry, India's active COVID-19 caseload is now at 53,637.

The overall number of recoveries has now reached 4,26,67,088 after 5,718 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate is 2%, with the weekly positivity rate being 2.35 percent. In the United States, the recovery rate was 98.66 percent.The total number of Covid vaccination doses given in India has surpassed 1955 million.

In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has grown by 3,089 cases. According to the government, active cases account for 0.12% of all illnesses.

The country's total death toll today stands at 5,24,792. The first death from the COVID epidemic was recorded in India in March 2020.

