Gazprom makes more cuts in Nord Stream gas supplies, Germany fumes

Gazprom, the Russian gas giant announced on Wednesday (June 15) that it was cutting daily gas deliveries through Nord Stream pipeline by further 33 per cent. The step has been taken after Germany slammed an earlier cut as having been political.

"From 01:30 am Moscow time on June 16 the daily output of the Portovaya compression station will be up to 67 million cubic metres per day," Gazprom said in a statement on Telegram.

The company added it was halting the operation of a gas turbine due to the "technical condition of the engine".

Germany, meanwhile, has accused Russia of trying to 'drive up' gas prices.

"It is obviously the strategy to unsettle and drive up prices," said Germany's Economy MInister Robert Habeck. He stressed that "saving energy is the order of the day".

On Tuesday (June 14) Gazprom announced a 40 per cent cut in gas deliveries due to "repair" work on compressor units by German company Siemens.

Habeck said at the time that move was a "political decision and not a technically justifiable solution".

The minister said that while he was aware of the need to service the pipeline, it did not need such a drastic cut in gas deliveries.

Moscow has lost several European gas clients after it demanded that all "unfriendly" countries pay for Russian natural gas in rubles in response to a barrage of Western sanctions over Ukraine.

Poland, Bulgaria, Finland and the Netherlands have had their natural gas deliveries suspended over refusing to pay in rubles.

(With inputs from agencies)

