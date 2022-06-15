‘Justice for Ukraine’ no longer the top concern for European public, new survey shows

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis has officially crossed 100 days and it caught the attention of leaders and the general public all around Europe. The western countries were quick to sanction Russia over their actions and there were also a huge number of protests in cities across Europe. However, according to a recent poll, the public attention has gone down regarding the invasion and concerns over living costs is the main worry for the European public. The survey, conducted by European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), focused on people from nine EU member states – Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden – and the UK.

The survey pointed out that the support for Ukraine remain quite high among the European countries, but it is no longer the top concern. “Europeans had surprised Putin – and themselves – by their unity so far, but the big stresses are coming now,” said Mark Leonard, co-author of the survey, told The Guardian.

The survey pointed at public fatigue over the long-drawn war in Ukraine and when it comes to voting, it may not have the same impact as it would have had a couple of months ago. Most voters said that they want the war to be over soon even if it means that Ukraine loses some territories.

“In the early stages of the war, countries in central and eastern Europe felt vindicated in their hawkishness towards Russia. But in the next phase countries such as Poland could find themselves marginalised if the ‘peace’ camp broadens its appeal among the other member states,” co-author Ivan Krastev said according to The Guardian.

