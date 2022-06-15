5G: India to hold spectrum auction in July, mobile connectivity set to get 10 times faster

The Indian Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted a proposal from the Department of Telecommunications to hold a spectrum auction, with successful bidders receiving spectrum to offer 5G services to the public and businesses.The Indian government has given final clearance to a proposal that would allow businesses to allocate airwaves directly to them, allowing them to operate private 5G networks.

According to a government announcement on Wednesday, which also stated that over 72 GHz of spectrum will be auctioned for a 20-year period, 5G services will be available shortly.

"A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction to be held by the end of July, 2022. The auction will be held for spectrum in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and High (26 GHz) frequency bands," the statement said.

Telecom service providers are projected to use the mid and high band spectrum to roll out 5G technology-based services capable of providing speeds and capacities that are roughly 10 times better than what is now possible with 4G services.

The administration also stated that the 5G spectrum auction would take place by the end of July. The country's three major carriers, Reliance Industries' (RIL) Jio, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and Vodafone Idea, are expected to participate in the auction (Vi). After ten years, the bidders would have the option to surrender the spectrum with no more obligations for balance instalments.

The government release added that "the reforms include zero Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) on the spectrum acquired in the upcoming auction, providing a significant relief to the service providers in terms of the operating cost of telecom networks."



