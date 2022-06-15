In pics - Tonga volcanic eruption creates stunning skies around New Zealand

The spikes in aerosols in the stratosphere due to the volcanic eruption in Tonga has resulted in vibrant sunrises and sunsets all around Australia and New Zealand.
(Photograph:Getty)
Unusual levels
The Lauder Atmospheric Research Station in Central Otago confirmed that they have noticed unusual spikes in aerosols in the stratosphere.
(Photograph:AFP)
Vibrant skies in Australia and New Zealand
The level of aerosols has reportedly doubled near New Zealand since the volcanic eruption back in January and the air particles are causing refraction to turn the skies into scenic masterpieces.
(Photograph:Others)
More countries in the world
The aerosols have actually spread to Australia and other neighbouring countries in the past few weeks and researchers in New Zealand believe that more countries can experience similar phenomenons in the coming months.
(Photograph:Others)
Similar phenomenon
This is not the first time that New Zealand has experienced 'volcanic afterglows'. They experienced similar skies after the eruption of Philippine volcano Mount Pinatubo in 1991.