In pics - Tonga volcanic eruption creates stunning skies around New Zealand

Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 05:17 PM(IST)

Places all around Australia and New Zealand have been experiencing vibrant sunrises and sunsets in the past few weeks and the reason behind the phenomenon can be Tonga’s volcanic eruption in January.

Volcanic eruption in Tonga

The spikes in aerosols in the stratosphere due to the volcanic eruption in Tonga has resulted in vibrant sunrises and sunsets all around Australia and New Zealand.

(Photograph:Getty)

Unusual levels

The Lauder Atmospheric Research Station in Central Otago confirmed that they have noticed unusual spikes in aerosols in the stratosphere.

(Photograph:AFP)

Vibrant skies in Australia and New Zealand

The level of aerosols has reportedly doubled near New Zealand since the volcanic eruption back in January and the air particles are causing refraction to turn the skies into scenic masterpieces.

(Photograph:Others)

More countries in the world

The aerosols have actually spread to Australia and other neighbouring countries in the past few weeks and researchers in New Zealand believe that more countries can experience similar phenomenons in the coming months.

(Photograph:Others)

Similar phenomenon

This is not the first time that New Zealand has experienced 'volcanic afterglows'. They experienced similar skies after the eruption of Philippine volcano Mount Pinatubo in 1991.

(Photograph:Others)

