China to back Russia on 'sovereignty and security', Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and according to the Chinese state media, Beijing has said that they will continue to back Moscow on "sovereignty and security". The Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said that Xi has made it clear that China is "willing to continue to offer mutual support (to Russia) on issues concerning core interests and major concerns such as sovereignty and security". From the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, China has refused to condemn their actions and according to a number of reports, they have been buying oil and natural gas from the Kremlin.

The CCTV further reported that Xi was happy with "good momentum of development" when it came to the relationship between China and Moscow and promised to "intensify strategic coordination”.

According to AFP, this was the second call between the two world leaders since the invasion of Ukraine started. China made it clear that they want to “strengthen their communication” with Russia on a number of international organisations and Xi said in the call that they will "push the international order and global governance towards more just and reasonable development".

AFP also reported that Xi has invited Putin to the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in early February. The two Presidents have shared a cordial relationship over the years and amid the crisis in Ukraine, China remain a strong ally of Russia despite multiple warnings from United States and other major western countries.

