Thousands march in US, Europe to support Iran's anti-hijab protests

In a show of solidarity for Iranian protestors facing a harsh government crackdown, demonstrators from all over the world have come to the streets in protest. This action was triggered by the murder of Mahsa Amini, 22, while in the care of Iran's morality police.

After being detained on 13 September in Tehran for wearing "wrong apparel," Amini passed away three days later in the hospital. This death sparked waves of protests that resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people, including teenage females.

At the US National Mall, thousands of women and men of all ages — donning green, white and red, the colors of the Iran flag — chanted. "Be scared. Be scared. We are one in this," some shouted, ahead of the group's march to the White House. "Say her name! Mahsa!"

Iranians from all over the Washington, D.C., area attended the demonstrations, some of whom travelled from Toronto to participate. They were organised by grassroots activists from across the United States.

The largest concentration of Iranians outside of Iran can be seen in Los Angeles, where a crowd of demonstrators formed a slow-moving procession along blocks of a closed downtown roadway. They waved hundreds of Iranian flags at the horizon, turning it into an undulating wave of red, white, and green as they yelled for the overthrow of the Iranian regime.

Nearly 40,000 people showed up in Berlin to offer support for the women and activists who have been spearheading the movement in Iran for the past several weeks.

The Woman's Life Freedom Collective organised the demonstrations in Berlin, which started near the Victory Column in the Tiergarten park and continued as a march through the heart of the city.

Thousands of people showed up in Paris to support Iranian citizens.

Iranians, French feminist organisations, and politicians were among those who gathered at Republique Plaza in October before leading a march through eastern Paris.

