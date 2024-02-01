'They can do that': Nikki Haley bats for Texas to secede from the US

Republican presidential nomination seeker Nikki Haley has said the Lone Star state of Texas has the right to secede from the US if its citizens decide to do so. Haley's controversial remarks came during an appearance on the “Breakfast Club” radio show where she argued that secession is a “right” of the states.

Although Haley's statement contradicts centuries of established history and precedent in the US according to experts, she has stuck with the call given by staunch Conservatives of the state.

“I think states have the right to make the decisions that their people want to make. If Texas decides they want to do that. They can do that,” Haley told host Charlamagne Tha God.

“If that whole state says, ‘We don’t want to be part of America anymore’. I mean, that’s their decision to make,” she added.

The former South Carolina governor said the government did not need to tell people how to live their lives, instead, they should be given freedom to live. However, the 52-year-old White House hopeful went on to add Texas seceding from the US won't happen.

“I think, you know, states are going to make decisions. But let’s talk about what’s reality. Texas isn’t going to secede. That’s not something that they’re going to do.”

What does the US Constitution say?

While Haley believes that the Constitution allows for the secession of states from the federal union, the Texas v. White case in the immediate wake of the Civil War in 1869 suggests otherwise. At the time, the US Supreme Court ruled that the United States was an "indestructible union".

"The Constitution, in all its provisions, looks to an indestructible Union composed of indestructible states. When Texas became one of the United States, she entered into an indissoluble relation," the court noted.

However, last week, calls for Texas to declare independence from the US gained pace after the Supreme Court decided to side with the Biden administration over a border barrier.

The court allowed federal officials to cut or remove parts of the razor-wire barrier put up along the border with Mexico to prevent illegal migrants from crossing. The decision sparked anger among Texans who support measures taken by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who was recently in India.

Haley's presidential campaign

While the likes of Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy have already dropped out of the race, Haley, a former UN ambassador is yet to throw in the towel.

After losing the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries rather dismally, Haley has switched up her campaign messaging by targeting the demography that usually votes for Trump.