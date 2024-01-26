After Trump's refusal, Republican National Committee pulls resolution declaring him 'Presumptive 2024 Nominee'

The Republican National Committee has pulled its resolution to declare Donald Trump the party’s “presumptive 2024 nominee”, hours after the former US president said the panel should not go ahead with the plan for the sake of party unity.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he "greatly appreciated" the notion but didn't want the endorsement before the entire process was complete.

"I feel, for the sake of party unity, that they should not go forward with this plan, but that I should do it the “Old Fashioned” way, and finish the process off at the ballot box," wrote Trump.

"Thank you to the RNC for the Respect and Devotion you have shown me! TRUMP2024," he added.

Notably, according to a copy of the draft resolution, it declared "President Trump as our presumptive 2024 nominee for the office of President of the United States and from this moment forward moves into full general election mode welcoming supporters of all candidates as valued members of Team Trump 2024".

However, the Nikki Haley camp was not too enthused by the RNC's support for Trump. Haley's campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas released a statement saying a bunch of 'Washington insiders' will not take the nominee decision.

“Who cares what the RNC says? We’ll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party’s nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders,” said Perez-Cubas.

Trump's victory juggernaut

After securing resounding victories in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, it has become certain that Trump will be the presidential nominee from the Republican party. While the likes of Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy have already dropped out of the race, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley is yet to drop the towel.

Trump breezed past his opponents in the Iowa caucus by winning more than 50 per cent of votes earlier this month. He followed the win with another royal thumping in the New Hampshire primary earlier this week where he secured nearly 55 per cent votes.

According to various estimates, Trump will be winning 11-12 delegates from New Hampshire while Haley will have to settle with 8-9.

However, the biggest threat to Trump's nomination, according to poll analysts, remains the myriad court cases against him which could lead to conviction, forcing him to drop out of the race.