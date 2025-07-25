Thailand - Cambodia border clash: Are they fighting over a Hindu temple? The reality of Preah Vihear complex

Cambodia and Thailand have clashed on their border this week, leading to at least 12 deaths and even the use of fighter jets and drones. There have been reports that the fight is over a Hindu temple, but it's more nuanced than that. The Preah Vihear temple complex has a very interesting story, which is tied to the Hindu and Buddhist influences in Cambodia's history. Here is a detailed look, answering the question: Is Preah Vihar a Hindu, Buddhist, or hybrid shrine?

Preah Vihear temple on the Thailand-Cambodia border: Is it a Hindu, Buddhist, or hybrid temple?

In order to understand it, we have to dig into Cambodian history, particularly the religious conversion of Khmer rulers. Preah Vihear was indeed built as a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, at a time when the rulers were Hindus. But as subsequent generations of Khmer kings converted to Buddhism, the temple complex introduced Buddhist elements. So it is best to call Preah Vihear a hybrid shrine.

Where is the Preah Vihear Temple at the heart of the Thailand-Cambodia border clash?

Preah Vihear Temple complex is situated at a 525-metre cliff in the Dângrek Mountains along the Cambodia-Thailand border. It was not built and finished at one go, but modified and embellished over centuries by the kings of the Khmer Empire, which at one point ruled areas that are currently part of Thailand. These developments, spanning the 9th to the 13th century, make the temple a masterpiece of Khmer design, which earned it a place as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008.

Evolution of Preah Vihear from a Hindu temple to a Buddhist sanctuary

The construction the Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva began in the 9th century under Yasovarman I, and reached its peak under Suryavarman I and II in the 11th–12th centuries. Under Jayavarman VII, a prominent king who was a Buddhist, the temple began serving Buddhist functions in the 12th century. With Buddhism established as the state religion when the Khmer Empire adopted it, the temple was adapted for Buddhist use. Below is a more detailed breakdown:





In the 9th Century, under Hindu King Yasovarman I, who reigned from 889–910, the temple was called Sri Sikharisvara, meaning Glorious Lord of the Mountain. Prince Indrayudha, son of Jayavarman II, installed a Shiva lingam in the year 893 to mark the northern extent of the Khmer Empire.

Preah Vihar was expanded in the 11th Century by Suryavarman I, who was the king in the 1006–1050 period. The interesting thing about Suryavarman I is that he was a Buddhist, but also worshipped Hindu gods like Shiva and Rama. During his rule, more sanctuaries, pavements, staircases, massive sandstone blocks, some weighing several tonnes, were added. The carvings of the Hindu myth "Churning of the Sea of Milk," was done in this period, along with other features typical of Hindu temples, like Naga or serpent and guard lions.



In the 12th century, King Suryavarman II made more improvements to Preah Vihear, adding the dancing Shiva or Nataraja. This means the temple's Hindu character was kept intact.

The Buddhist adaptation of the temple took place in the 12th and 13th centuries, particularly under Buddhist kings like Jayavarman VII. Without disrupting the core Hindu architecture, Buddhist elements were introduced to the temple's practices. This included the integration of Buddhist rituals and iconography.

Which religious practices are followed at Preah Vihar?

Currently, Preah Vihear is a functioning temple, where Buddhist religious practices are held even as its architecture retains Hindu symbols.

Buddhist rituals were introduced in the temple without disrupting its Hindu origins.

A Buddhist monastery operates near the temple site where monks perform rituals.

Hindu iconography of Preah Vihar Temple in Cambodia

Lord Shiva is depicted in the architecture of the temple in 'Sikharesvara' and 'Bhadresvara' forms. Shiva is shown in the environs of the cosmic Mount Meru. The temple features Shiva Lingams, which are a central aspect of Hindu temples devoted to Shiva across the world. The Cambodian temple also has Sanskrit inscriptions and iconography. It has carvings related to Hindu mythology, such as the epic Ramayana.

Preah Vihear is a unique blend of syncretic religious practices

In short, Preah Vihear is a unique testimony to Cambodia's adoption of two of the world's greatest religions, which coexist in the temple's design and rituals. This dual role reflects the syncretic religious culture of the Khmer Empire.

