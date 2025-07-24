/'No talks until fight ceases': Thailand's acting PM claims Cambodia instigated attacks; expels Cambodian ambassador

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday (July 24) ruled out talks with Cambodia until they stop the attacks in their region. The fight between the two countries has escalated, with 12 killed and 24 injured in Thailand. The acting Prime Minister stated that Cambodia instigated the attacks, and Thailand only acted in self-defense.

During a news conference on Thursday, Wechayachai stressed that Cambodia fired heavy weapons into Thailand without specific targets and into civilian areas.

Thailand’s health minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, said 12 people, including 11 civilians and one soldier, were killed in artillery shelling by Cambodian forces, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, according to the health minister, 24 civilians and seven military personnel were wounded. Notably, one child was included among the civilians killed.

Thailand's military issued a statement, saying, "The Thai Army condemns Cambodia for using weapons to attack civilians in Thailand. Thailand is ready to protect sovereignty and our people from inhumane action."

Moreover, the acting PM of Thailand said, "There has been no declaration of war from Thailand. Cambodia has instigated the attacks, and Thailand acts in self-defence to protect its sovereignty."

He added, “Clashes have occurred in four provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, and Buriram, with no spillover to other provinces yet. Residents have been evacuated, and schools in the affected areas have been closed.”

Thailand expels Cambodian ambassador

As the fight escalates, Thailand withdrew its ambassador to Cambodia and expelled the Cambodian ambassador to protest against the landmine blast that wounded its soldiers, according to the Associated Press.

The authorities of Thailand alleged that the mines were newly laid along paths that both sides had agreed were supposed to be safe.