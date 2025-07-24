/Thailand warns Cambodia of intensifying self-defence measures if firing persists

On July 24 (Thursday), Thailand and Cambodia forces fired rounds at each other near the contested border. While both sides traded blame on who initiated it. The clash began where the ancient Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple is located, which is along the border of Thailand’s Surin province and Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province. The cross-border firing then spread to at least six areas. This led to the Thai military official Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri to close the border between the countries.

Calling for a thaw, Nikorndej Balankura, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said, “The Royal Thai government urges Cambodia to cease its repeated acts which constitute severe violations of international law. Such actions fundamentally contradict the principles of good neighbourly relations and good faith and will further undermine Cambodia’s reputation and credibility on the global stage.”

"The Royal Thai government is prepared to intensify our self-defence measures if Cambodia persists in its armed aggression and violations upon Thailand’s sovereignty, in accordance with international law and principles. I have heard reports that the Thai air force has carried out airstrikes as a response to attacks into Thai civilians and territories by rockets. Since it was a rocket launch, there were no other ways but to use the Royal Thai Air Force to defend ourselves. It was an act of self-defence," he added.