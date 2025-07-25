/Thailand and Cambodia conflict escalates, over 100,000 people flee homes

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated on Thursday (July 25), and over 100,000 people along the border area have evacuated. The clashes have now entered the second day, also these are clashes that the countries have not witnessed in over a decade. The interior ministry has announced that 100,672 people from four border provinces have been relocated to shelters, nearly 300 such facilities have been assigned. The Thai health ministry has announced the death toll, which has mounted to 15, including 14 civilians and 1 soldier. Cambodia is yet to announce the death toll.



How it began:



On July 24 (Thursday), Thailand and Cambodia forces fired rounds at each other near the contested border. While both sides traded blame on who initiated it. The clash began where the ancient Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple is located, which is along the border of Thailand’s Surin province and Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province. The cross-border firing then spread to at least six areas. This led to the Thai military official Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri to close the border between the countries.

Thailand calls to de-escalate:

Thai Foreign Ministry has urged to de-escalate the situation. The ministry spokesperson, Nikorndej Balankura, said, “The Royal Thai government urges Cambodia to cease its repeated acts which constitute severe violations of international law. Such actions fundamentally contradict the principles of good neighbourly relations and good faith and will further undermine Cambodia’s reputation and credibility on the global stage.”



"The Royal Thai government is prepared to intensify our self-defence measures if Cambodia persists in its armed aggression and violations upon Thailand’s sovereignty, in accordance with international law and principles. I have heard reports that the Thai air force has carried out airstrikes as a response to attacks into Thai civilians and territories by rockets. Since it was a rocket launch, there were no other ways but to use the Royal Thai Air Force to defend ourselves. It was an act of self-defence," he added.

Cambodia's Foreign Ministry say:



In a statement released by Cambodia's Foreign Ministry mentions, “Since the early morning of 24 July 2025, Thai armed forces launched unprovoked, premeditated and deliberate attacks on Cambodian positions along the border areas, including Tamone Thom Temple, Ta Krabey Temple and Mom Bei, in the provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey.”



It says, “Cambodia condemns in the strongest terms and expresses its profound indignation over the unprovoked and premeditated military aggression by the Kingdom of Thailand's armed forces. This military attack flagrantly violated the principle of non-aggression and peaceful resolution of disputes-both of which are fundamental principles of international law, including the fundamental principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the ASEAN Charter, prohibiting the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity of any State, as well as a total disregard of the spirit of good neighborliness that Cambodia has consistently strived to uphold up to now.”