/Thailand or Cambodia: Which nation holds the advantage in battlefield?

Tension between Thailand and Cambodia is escalating, with Thailand closing all borders with Cambodia. Thailand has launched an air strike on the Cambodian military along the disputed border. A few hours earlier, military forces clashed along the border in multiple locations. The recent bout between the two nations started following the landmine explosion that resulted in the leg by a Thai soldier. With the conflict mounting, we look at the military strength of both nations in terms of personnel, technology and weaponry.

Which army is stronger, Thailand's or Cambodia's?

Thailand:

Thailand has a population of 71 million, with an estimated GDP of $610 billion. The sheer size of the Thai army dwarfs the Cambodian army. Thailand has 361,000 active duty personnel in all of its branches, which is nearly three times the size of Cambodia's manpower. It has more soldiers, better aircraft and a considerably bigger defence budget of $7.3 billion. The Thai Air Force has 60 modern fighters, including F-16s, JAS 39 Gripen. It has transporters or helicopters like C-130 Hercules, Saab 340, Bell 212, and UH-60. The Thai air defence system consists of the STARStreak missile system, known for its speed and effectiveness against low-flying aircraft, UAVs, and helicopters.It also has Gripen’s Erieye radar system, a mobile SAM with 7 active airbases. The Royal Thai Army consists of 245,000 active personnel, 240 tanks (M60, Stingray), hundreds of Stryker, M113, BTR-3 Armoured Personnel Carriers and Infantry Fighting Vehicles. It has M198, CAESAR, and MLRS. Overall, the army is modern and battle-ready.

Royal Thai Navy consists of 7 frigates and 7 corvettes with 1 Chinese Submarine S26T on order, 40 patrol crafts with 10-12 coastal patrol boats and Naval AviationHelicopters (S-70B, AS365). It is a prime naval player with small units of well-equipped marine corps and deep-sea facilities.

Cambodia:

With an estimated population of around 17.4 million as of 2023 and an approximate GDP of $42.3 billion in 2023, it spends about $720 million in 2024, which is around 1.5-2 per cent of its GDP. The Royal Cambodian army is significantly inferior in comparison to the Thai Army. It consists of 125,000 personnel, with the army making up the bulk, around 80,000 among them. It mostly operates Chinese and Soviet-era equipment, including a limited number of old tanks and artillery. Cambodia has no modern fighter jets and very few transport helicopters, such as Mi-17. The Royal Cambodian Navy is also relatively weaker, with a modest coastal force, a dozen patrol boats. It possesses no submarines or major surface combatants. Even though Cambodia receives military aid and base infrastructure investment from China, particularly at the Ream Naval Base, they are technically weak.

Who stands on top?