Texas wildfires sparked by power lines, say investigators as Xcel Energy comes under scrutiny

The unprecedented Texas wildfires, including the Smokehouse Creek fire, were triggered by power lines, according to Texas A&M Forest Service spokespeople who cited state investigators who made out this finding.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire has been devastating the northeastern Texas panhandle and parts of western Oklahoma since its outbreak on February 26 this year. Communities in Hemphill and Roberts counties, including the town of Canadian in the US state of Texas, have been majorly impacted by the blaze.

A utility company, Xcel Energy, operating in rural Texas acknowledged its potential involvement in the fire. It stated that its facilities seemed to have played a role in the ignition of the Smokehouse Creek fire.

The blaze has scorched nearly 1,654 square miles, one of Texas's largest recorded wildfires since 1988 and also the United States' largest 2024 wildfire. Tragically, two fatalities have been reported. One is in Stinnett, Texas, roughly 74 miles northeast of Amarillo, and another was reported in Canadian, Texas.

However, the company denied negligence in operating its equipment. The Smokehouse Creek fire also led to major livestock losses. As per officials quoted by media outlets, the Smokehouse Creek fire has been contained by 74 percent as of Thursday (Mar 7).

Also Read | Joe Biden to draw contrast with Donald Trump in his last State of the Union address as US President

Yet, they cautioned that strong winds could complicate firefighting efforts in the coming days.

Forest Service investigators also attributed another fire, the Windy Deuce fire, to power lines, which resulted in major impact on infrastructure by this catastrophic event. However, in a statement, Xcel said that the company “does not believe that its facilities caused the ignition of the Windy Deuce fire."

Legal action against Xcel Energy

Affected by the blaze, some landowners have leveled accusations against Xcel Energy. They are alleging negligence in maintaining their infrastructure, a wooden utility pole near Stinnett. According to them, the pole was toppled by powerful gusts and led to the setting blaze in dry brush and grass in the vicinity.

Mike Adams, CEO of Osmose Utility Services, a company involved in maintenance, assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine urges faster delivery of western arms × Xcel Energy, while facing accusations, has denied responsibility for previous fires, including one in Colorado in 2021.