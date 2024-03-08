Joe Biden to draw contrast with Donald Trump in his last State of the Union address as US President

US President Joe Biden is expected to pledge to make abortion rights the law of the land and slam rival Donald Trump's vision for America on Thursday, during his last State of the Union address before the US election.

Contrasting personalities

As per excerpts released by the White House, ahead of the November elections, Biden will seek to draw a contrast with his Republican challenger Trump.

During the speech, he will highlight his commitment to abortion rights in the wake of the overturning of Roe vs Wade in 2022.

Trump appointed three of the six conservative judges on the nine-member court and has been known to claim credit for the striking down of Roe V. Wade.

Addressing that Biden will say, "Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America."

"But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024. If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again."

Freedom and Democracy

The incumbent president will also focus on the threats to democracy, he and his campaign argue Trump poses. This will include the Republican's repeated false claims about a rigged 2020 election and the subsequent US Capitol riots.

"My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbour," Biden will say.

"Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That's not me."

Here, as per Reuters, his reference to "other people my age" is an attempt to underscore that he and Trump are not that far apart in age, and are in fact both elderly. Biden has for a long time faced mockery and criticism over his advanced age.