Federal judge denies Donald Trump's appeal to delay execution of $83.3 million E. Jean Carroll verdict

Donald Trump's request to delay enforcement of the $83.3 million verdict in the case involving writer E. Jean Carroll was denied by a federal judge on Thursday.

US district judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan gave the former president 20 days to post a bond or cash during his appeal, which, as per Reuters, is expected to challenge the jury's finding of liability and the amount of damages.

Judge Kaplan's ruling

Trump was seeking to delay the enforcement of the multimillion verdict, however, as per the report, Judge Kaplan said that he should not have waited 25 days.

He also said that Trump, who is a major candidate in the 2024 Presidential Elections, failed to show in what way he might suffer "irreparable injury" due to the requirement to post a bond.

"Mr Trump's current situation is a result of his own dilatory actions," wrote the judge.

He is yet to rule on Trump's appeal to reduce the bond.

Trump campaign reacts

Trump's presidential campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, said that Trump had "filed a timely motion to stay the ridiculous judgment."

He said that many courts recognised the importance of temporary stays to consider such motions and that they "look forward to continuing to litigate the case and to complete vindication of the truth."

Jean Carroll vs Donald Trump

Elizabeth Jean Carroll or E. Jean Carroll is best known for being an advice columnist for Elle magazine for over 26 years. The column mostly revolved around Carroll's view that women should not plan their lives around men.

She sued Trump in November 2019 after New York state temporarily changed laws to let adult rape victims sue their abusers over decades-old abuse. Carroll alleged that during the mid-1990s; the businessman had raped her in a department store dressing room in Manhattan.

Donald Trump has repeatedly denied raping Carroll or even knowing her back then. He dismissed the accusation, saying "She's not my type". He also took to his social media platform 'Truth Social' and called the writer's claims lies and "hoax".