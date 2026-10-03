Tennessee’s top prison official, Frank Strada, will step down later this month following the failed execution of death row inmate Christa Pike, Governor Bill Lee announced on Saturday (Oct 3). Strada, who has led the Tennessee Department of Correction since January 2023, said leaving his post was “in the best interest of Tennesseans” as an independent review examines what went wrong during Wednesday’s execution.

“I believe this review is entirely appropriate and necessary, and I look forward to doing everything I can to help determine exactly what occurred,” Strada said.

Questions over lethal injection

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Pike survived after Tennessee administered two doses of pentobarbital, the drug used under the state’s lethal injection protocol. She was subsequently taken to a hospital, where her attorneys said she remained unconscious and on a ventilator.

Her lawyers said medical staff were working to save her life and clear the drug from her system.

Pike’s legal team has alleged that problems with the intravenous lines may have prevented the pentobarbital from entering her bloodstream properly.

“Apparently at no point did any member of the execution team realise that the IV lines were not correctly placed or that the veins had blown and that the pentobarbital was, in whole or in part, entering Ms. Pike’s body,” her attorneys wrote in a court filing.

Strada, however, said he believed the department had “carried out its responsibilities in accordance with the established protocol.”

Pike’s death sentence

Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 torture and killing of her classmate, Colleen Slemmer. She was 18 at the time of the crime and later became one of the youngest women placed on Tennessee’s death row.

Strada previously served as deputy director of the Arizona Department of Corrections before taking charge in Tennessee. In late 2024, he announced changes to Tennessee’s lethal injection process, including the use of pentobarbital as the sole execution drug.